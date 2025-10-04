Russian woman calls Bengaluru India’s most livable city: ‘If I could choose again’

Comparing it with other metros, Yulia said she feels “super cold” in Delhi and Jaipur winters and finds Chennai and Mumbai “too hot.” But for her, Bengaluru strikes the perfect balance, “It is sunny, warm, green and, as we say in Russia, the heat doesn’t break bones.”

“If I could choose again the city I would want to live in India, my answer would be very clear: #NammaBengaluru,” she wrote.

A Russian woman named Yulia has taken to Instagram to declare Bengaluru as the most livable city in India, sharing a video of herself strolling through the city’s streets while praising its climate and lifestyle.

She also reflected on the city’s changing climate, recalling how a decade ago air conditioners were hardly needed, while now they’ve become essential. Yet, she insists Bengaluru weather remains “just beautiful.”

Born and brought up in Siberia, where temperatures plunge to minus 50°C, Yulia joked that she “can’t afford to complain” about Indian weather at all. For her, the city offers not only comfort but culture, “I’m super glad to live in the pub capital of India and former paradise for retirement.” She ended her post with a playful note, “PS No questions about traffic please.”

Her reflections have sparked reactions online, with one user remarking, “Sounds like you have visited all cities in India.” To this, Yulia replied she had indeed travelled across the country.

Another Russian woman, who has been living in Bengaluru and working in India for the past 12 years, recently shared her thoughts on office culture here compared to abroad. In an Instagram post, she highlighted several practices that are considered completely “normal” in Indian workplaces but would seem unusual or even “abnormal” elsewhere.

Her list included both the warm and caring side of Indian colleagues, as well as aspects that point to the more toxic elements of work culture. On one hand, she described how co-workers often check whether someone has had breakfast, tea, or lunch, small gestures that she found deeply kind. On the other, she pointed out habits such as employees waiting for their bosses before leaving, late-night work calls, and departmental politics, which she said reflect a demanding office environment not often seen abroad.

(Also Read: ‘Bengaluru feels like Bengaluru again’: City rejoices rare smooth traffic over long weekend)