Karnataka woman murders 12-year-old daughter, dies by suicide later

In a shocking incident in Shivamogga, Karnataka, a 38-year-old woman allegedly killed her 12-year-old daughter before ending her own life. Photo for representation (HT_PRINT)

The tragedy, believed to have occurred on Thursday, came to light on Friday morning when the woman’s husband, a hospital lab technician, returned home from work.

According to police, the young girl had called her father around 10.30 pm on Thursday, expressing concern over her mother’s unusual behavior after reportedly taking some medicines, Indian Express reported.

By the time he returned home the next morning, he found both his wife and daughter dead.

Authorities suspect the woman may have been suffering from mental health issues, though investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances behind the deaths.

Forensic teams have examined the scene, and both bodies have been sent for post-mortem analysis. G K Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, confirmed that two separate cases have been registered. “The woman appears to have used sharp objects like a knife and scissors to kill her daughter. We are investigating the motive behind this tragic act,” he said.

