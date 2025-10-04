₹200 multiplex ticket cap: Karnataka HC extends stay, orders refund guidelines

The Karnataka High Court has extended its stay on the ₹200 price cap for cinema tickets at multiplexes across the state. The high court of Karnataka. (HT File)

In the matter of Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce vs Multiplex Association of India, filed before the Principal Bench of the Karnataka High Court, the Court on September 30, continued the stay initially issued on September 23, regarding the ₹200 ticket limit, and added further directions.

The Court directed Respondent No. 1 and all multiplexes under its operation to maintain detailed and auditable records of every ticket sold. These records must include the date and time of sale, booking details (online or at counters), payment method (credit/debit card, UPI, net banking, or cash), the amount collected, and the GST component.

All cash transactions must be digitally traceable, and cash registers should be countersigned daily by the multiplex manager.

In the event the petitioner succeeds in the final judgment, all amounts collected electronically (excluding GST) during the pendency of this writ petition must be refunded to individual customers through the same mode of payment used for the booking.

Respondent No. 1 is required to submit a refund plan to the licensing authority within 45 days for approval. The plan should outline the procedure for refunding customers. Once approved by the licensing authority, it will be submitted to the High Court for final approval.

The Court emphasized that the public should retain tickets obtained physically or electronically at the specified rate for the current screenings. Multiplex owners must maintain complete records of all ticket sales.

According to the Public Information Officer of the Home Department (Prisons and Cinemas) and the Under Secretary to the Government, these directions aim to protect the interests of the applicants, the state, and cinema-goers, ensuring that any excess amounts collected from customers are refunded appropriately.

