‘Signal Free Corridor’ hopes to make commute to Bengaluru airport swifter

Around 154 km of the city's capital, Bengaluru, is being developed to reduce pressure on the capital's roads by 20 percent. The Government of Karnataka is working on the development of various roads.

The city had traffic entering due to the presence of the Kempegowda International Airport from various parts of the state including Mysore, Tumkur, Hassan, Anekal, Kanakapura, Whitefield, Electronic City, and Attibela. This caused a traffic problem in the city. To solve this problem, the State Government has approved the Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL), a 154 km long Bengaluru 'Supporting Road' worth ₹2000 crore.

No new roads are being built under this project instead the State Highway and District Main Road are being expanded from two lanes to four lanes. In addition, they are planning to develop the road into a ‘Signal Free Corridor’ with railway gates and villages near the road and also elevate the roads, bridges, and underpasses. This will reduce traffic congestion by at least 20 percent in Bengaluru.

The plan was formulated three years ago. The work was delayed due to legal complications. The work started four months ago and 50 percent is completed. Electricity connection repairs, sewage and water canal, and evacuation of trees are coming in the middle of the construction. KRDCL Chief Engineer R. Prasad informed 'Kannadaprabha' that the work would be completed soon.

Kempegowda International Airport, near Devanahalli, is one of the three largest airports in the country. Hundreds of flights operate from here every day. Millions of people visit the airport. The freight rate is also high. Everyday vegetables and other items are exported from Bengaluru to Dubai and other countries. These roads are being developed to facilitate freight transport from the airport to various parts of the state.

To avoid traffic congestion near Varthur the longest elevated corridor of 1.92 km is being built for ₹182.76 crores. The State Government also plans to add ₹587.20 crores to this. The project is slated to be completed by June 2024. Proposals have been submitted for grants. A total of three grade separators are being constructed in Gollahalli, Rajanukunte, Narayanapura, Railway Overpass near Kadugodi, Railway Underpass near Basavanahalli, Dommasandra, and Varthur Kodi.