Six including 4 children burnt to death after drunk family member sets house ablaze in Karnataka

An inebriated family member set the house in fire after a feud with his wife.
PTI | , Madikeri, Karnataka
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:41 PM IST
A man after having a feud with his wife set his brother-in-law's house on fire. His wife was staying there with his children and few other relatives. Four children along with two other family members burnt to death. (PTI)

Six people, including four children, died while four others suffered burns after their house was allegedly set ablaze during the early hours of Saturday near Ponnampet, 60 km from here, by an inebriated family member, police said.

The four injured are being treated at Madikeri and Mysuru Hospitals, they said, adding the 50-year-old accused Yeravara Boja is absconding.

According to police sources, Boja, an estate labourer, had frequent fights with his wife Babi, following which she had left home a week ago and stayed at her brother Manju's house in the same village.

An inebriated Boja went to his brother-in-law's house at 2 am on Saturday and locked the house from outside.He is said to have climbed the roof of the house, removed the tiles and poured petrol into the house and set it ablaze, they said.

Manju and another family member Thola who were not in the house, rushed to the spot and brought four people outside.

Babi (40), Boja's aunt Seethe (45), a relative's daughter Prarthana (6) were charred to death.

Manju's sons - Prakash (6), Vishwas (7) and son of Thola - Vishwas (6)-- were rescued from the house, but they succumbed to injuries at hospital, police said.

Four others related to the family are being treated at Madikeri and Mysuru hospitals, officials said.

Mysuru IGP Praveen Madhukar Pawar and Kodagu SP Kshama Mishra visited the spot.

Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Boja.

