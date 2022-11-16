Six new cities in Karnataka soon, announces CM Bommai at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that his government is planning to build six new cities across Karnataka. He also said of these six cities, one will be established near Bengaluru.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bommai said, “Every day, on an average, 5,000 techies are landing at Bengaluru airport for work-related purposes. Due to rapid urbanisation, our government is planning to decentralise development across Karnataka. A total of six new cities will be constructed soon in the state which will boost the economy and productivity of Karnataka.”

He also said all these cities will include all the advanced facilities and encourage the investors to think beyond Bengaluru. "These six new cities will come up near Hubbali, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Mysuru and Mangalore of Karnataka. One city will be constructed near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Best innovation centres and top-class education institutions will be set up in these cities. Our government will propose a detailed plan in a few months,” Bommai said.

Earlier, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state announced that 12,000 new jobs will be created with investments around Mysuru and called it as a Diwali gift to the people of Karnataka. The government also told that many companies are interested in investing around Mysuru.

