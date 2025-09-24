SL Bhyrappa, renowned Kannada author, passes away at 94, PM Modi pays tribute. 5 facts about him

Celebrated Kannada author and philosopher SL Bhyrappa passed away on Wednesday afternoon following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru at 94 years old. Celebrated Kannada author and philosopher SL Bhyrappa. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)

In a statement, Rashtrotthana Hospital confirmed his passing, saying that the author suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2.38 pm, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Here are five facts you need to know about the iconic author:

S.L. Bhyrappa was born on August 20, 1931, in the village of Santeshivara, located in Karnataka's Hassan district. His early education took place in Channarayapatna and Mysuru, after which he pursued a BA (Hons) in Philosophy at the University of Mysore. He later earned his MA in Philosophy, laying the foundation for a lifelong engagement with the subject. Widely regarded as one of the most influential literary voices in Kannada, Bhyrappa authored several landmark novels including Vamshavriksha, Parva, Daatu, and Mandara. Over the decades, Bhyrappa was honoured with numerous prestigious accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, and the Sahitya Akademi Award. Several of his works, such as Naayi Neralu, Matadana, and Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, have been adapted into films, while others like Gruhabhanga and Daatu found their way to television screens as acclaimed series.

His books, known for their philosophical depth and exploration of Indian culture and identity, have been translated into multiple Indian and foreign languages.