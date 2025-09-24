SL Bhyrappa, renowned Kannada author, passes away at 94, PM Modi pays tribute. 5 facts about him

Here are five facts you need to know about the iconic author:
S.L. Bhyrappa was born on August 20, 1931, in the village of Santeshivara, located in Karnataka’s Hassan district.
His early education took place in Channarayapatna and Mysuru, after which he pursued a BA (Hons) in Philosophy at the University of Mysore. He later earned his MA in Philosophy, laying the foundation for a lifelong engagement with the subject.
Widely regarded as one of the most influential literary voices in Kannada, Bhyrappa authored several landmark novels including Vamshavriksha, Parva, Daatu, and Mandara.
Over the decades, Bhyrappa was honoured with numerous prestigious accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, and the Sahitya Akademi Award.
Several of his works, such as Naayi Neralu, Matadana, and Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, have been adapted into films, while others like Gruhabhanga and Daatu found their way to television screens as acclaimed series.
His books, known for their philosophical depth and exploration of Indian culture and identity, have been translated into multiple Indian and foreign languages.
‘Fearless and timeless thinker’: PM Modi's tribute to SL Bhyrappa
Tributes poured in from across the nation following the news of his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss, writing a condolence message on X.
“With the passing of Shri S. L. Bhyrappa, we have lost a profound personality who shook our conscience and touched the soul of India. As a fearless and timeless thinker, he enriched Kannada literature through his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question, and engage more deeply with society. His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire people in the days to come. My condolences to his family and admirers during this time of grief. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister's message stated.