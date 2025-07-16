B Saroja Devi laid to rest near Bengaluru with full state honours. 5 facts you should know about the iconic film actress

Veteran Indian actress B Saroja Devi, a well known figure in Indian cinema, was laid to rest with full state honours in her native village of Dashavara in Bengaluru South district on Tuesday. The 87-year-old screen legend passed away on July 14 at her home in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, due to age-related ailments, news agency PTI reported. B Saroja Devi died at the age of 87 due to age-related ailments.(PTI)

Her final rites were conducted according to Vokkaliga traditions, drawing hundreds of mourners, including political leaders, film industry veterans, and fans. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar led the tributes, accompanied by noted figures such as actress Jayamala, producer Rockline Venkatesh, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M Narasimhalu, and producer Basant Kumar Patil, the agency stated.

Here are five key facts you need to know about B Saroja Devi:

She was born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, and came to be known as one of the most beloved actresses in Indian cinema, celebrated for her grace, poise, and commanding screen presence. She starred in over 180 films across languages such as Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, including iconic Kannada films like Bhagyavantharu and Babruvahana, played along with the legendary Dr Rajkumar. She was a recipient of many prestigious awards including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award. She was known for powerful roles in films like Sasural, Kittur Rani Chennamma, and Enga Veettu Pillai. She made her debut in 1955 with the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa at age 17 and soon got the crown as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema.

Renowned for portraying strong female characters in period dramas with depth and dignity, her passing drew condolences from across India, including heartfelt tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and film industry stalwarts.

(With PTI inputs)