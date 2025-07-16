Dashcam captures high-speed crash on Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway, sparks safety concerns. Video

A chilling dashcam video showing a high-speed collision on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway has gone viral, reigniting concerns over reckless driving and road safety on the controversial stretch. The footage, widely shared across social media platforms, captures the moment a speeding car loses control and crashes into another vehicle on the expressway. One car crashed into another moving car on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway.

Take a look at the video

The video, posted by an X handle named Deadly Kalesh, shows a rear-end collision triggered by sudden braking. The overspeeding car, in an apparent attempt to avoid another vehicle in its own lane, abruptly swerves and rams into a moving car in the adjacent lane. The impact, caught on camera from inside another vehicle, left viewers stunned by the sheer force and danger of the crash.

“Rear-end collision on Mysuru Expressway. A car crash occurred due to sudden braking on the high-speed Mysuru Expressway. Dashcam footage shows the moment of impact,” the caption on the viral post read.

The disturbing visuals prompted an avalanche of reactions online, with many users questioning the safety of high-speed corridors in India. One user commented, “At such speeds, there should be at least a five-second gap between vehicles. People don’t follow even basic defensive driving.”

Another reaction read, “India doesn’t need high-speed expressways. These roads are killing more people every year than even COVID did. Limit the speed to 60 km/hr and invest in freight trains instead.” Others pointed out driver error, suggesting the car that was hit should have remained in the first lane rather than shifting abruptly.

Despite the backlash and recurring headlines of crashes, official data shows that the number of fatal accidents on the expressway has actually seen a steep decline in 2024. According to reports, fatal crashes have dropped by over 50% compared to 2023, thanks to the deployment of an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), a fully integrated monitoring setup that uses surveillance cameras, speed tracking, and emergency response units.