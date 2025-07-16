Bengaluru woman, daughter die in tragic double suicide: Report

In a tragic incident, a double suicide has been reported in Bengaluru's Nagagondanahalli area, under the Whitefield police station limits, wherein a mother and daughter duo ended their lives, The Indian Express reported. A Bengaluru woman ended life after discovering her daughter dead in her room on Monday morning.(Representative/Shutterstock)

The deceased have been identified as Rachitha Reddy, 48 years old, and her daughter Sreeja, aged 24. Rachitha reportedly decided to end her life within minutes of finding her daughter dead. Sreeja, a data analyst by profession, was suffering from depression and was found dead in her room when Rachitha went to wake her up in the morning, the report stated.

Police officials have registered reports of unnatural deaths. They reportedly recovered a suicide note from Sreeja's room, in which she mentioned a friend, and said no one else was responsible for her death.

The family came from Andhra Pradesh and Shreedhar Reddy, Rachitha's husband, was at work when the incident unfolded on Monday morning. According to police officials, Sreeja would go to bed late and wake up at around 10 am. However, as she did not wake up by 10:30 am, Rachitha went into her room to serve her breakfast, and found her already dead, they told the publication.

The distraught mother then called Shreedhar and said she did not want to live a life without her daughter. The tragedy could not be averted even as Shreedhar phoned neighbours and alerted them of the situation. By the time they came, Rachita also ended her life, the police said, as quoted in the report.

Both Rachitha and Sreeja's bodies have been handed over for post mortem examinations. Further investigation is underway and more details are expected shortly.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)