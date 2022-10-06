Sonia Gandhi offers Dussehra prayers at Karnataka temple

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who is in Karnataka to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Wednesday visited Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village to offer Dussehra prayers.

The Congress chief was accompanied by village panchayat members and local Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states.

The Yatra which entered its Karnataka leg on September 30 via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, reached Mysuru on Monday. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to join the yatra on October 6.

The Padyatra (march) is covering a distance of 25 km every day. The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 States in five months. It recently reached Karnataka on Friday and will be here for the next 21 days before moving north.According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.