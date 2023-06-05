Karnataka: 4 killed as car rams into truck in Mandya

Four people died on the spot when a speeding car in which they were travelling in rammed the lorry from behind at Tirumalapur in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district at around 5 am on Sunday, officials said.

The car was en route to Hassan from Nagamangala. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sarath, Naveen, Tilak and Hemant , all natives of Nagamangala town. According to police officials the accident took place near Tirumalapur Gate on Bangalore-Mangalore National Highway 75 and the occupants of the car were going to Hassan from Nagamangala. It is said that when the car reached the Tirumalapur gate, the driver lost control and rammed the lorry which was transporting manufactured sand.

Police said all the four people died on the spot and the front portion of the car was crushed beyond recognition. Nagamangala deputy suprintendent of police (SP) Lakshmi Prasad and circle police inspector (CPI) Niranjan visited the spot and collected information. All the bodies were shifted to BGS hospital in Bellur cross and autopsy was done.

‘’It is said that all the four on their way to a temple in Hassan district to offer pooja as Sharath was celebrating his birthday today,” Nagamangala deputy SP told HT. A case has been registered against the lorry driver at Bellur cross police station under the India Penal Code (IPC) section 304A ( cause to death due to rash driving ).

“The lorry driver is absconding after the incident and we are searching for him. Police are yet to identify the driver,” Prasad said, adding that over speeding of the car has resulted in the casualty.