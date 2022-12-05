Teenager drowns in stream near waterfall in Karnataka

A 17-year-old college student drowned in a stream near a waterfall in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Woman gets stuck in water trying to save drowning boy, cops rescue both. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Vivek, a second year pre-university student at Ujire PU college.

ALSO READ | 2 Indian students die as one tries to save another from drowning in US lake: Report

Vivek and seven of his friends were on the way to Ermayi falls on Saturday evening. They had halted by the stream at Kallanda in Belthangady taluk to have a bath when he was washed away in the swift current, police said.

ALSO READ | 2-year-old drowns at swimming pool in Lonavla bungalow

Local people fished out the body later.

Belthangady police have registered a case.