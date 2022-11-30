Woman gets stuck in water trying to save drowning boy, cops rescue both. Watch

A story of a rescue of a woman and a boy was recently posted online. Shared by the Aurora Illinois Police Department on Facebook, the post documents how the woman got stuck in water while trying to save a drowning boy. Thankfully, they were both rescued by the cops after getting an emergency call about the situation. The police department concluded the post with a video that not only shows the rescue but also a part of the 911 call.

“Just before 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Aurora’s 911 Telecommunications Center received reports of a 9-year-old drowning. Aurora police officers and Aurora Firefighters were dispatched to the scene. When officers arrived, they found a 9-year-old boy who had fallen through ice and an adult woman who had gone in to attempt to save the child,” they wrote.

“Officers were able to determine the 9-year-old had entered a frozen section of a retention pond in an attempt to retrieve their football. When the 9-year-old entered the frozen section of the retention pond, he fell through the ice into the cold water. Multiple officers deployed water rescue kits while two officers swam to save the drowning child and the adult female who were in the water. In a combined effort, officers were able to safely return to land with the child and the woman,” they explained.

“The child sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by the Aurora Fire Department. Two Aurora officers who swam to rescue the child sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital by the Aurora Fire Department. The female adult was treated on scene and was not transported. Everybody was released from the hospital in stable condition,” they added and concluded the post.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the post has received several comments from people. “Amazing job! They acted without hesitation and knew exactly what to do to get the job done. Great job to all the Officers/APD!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Aurora has some of the best police officers in the world,” posted another. “Thank goodness everyone is alright. Great job officers for doing everything possible to save them,” expressed a third.