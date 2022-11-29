2 Indian students die as one tries to save another from drowning in US lake: Report

In a tragic incident, two Indian students died in the United States during the Thanksgiving weekend. The deaths were reported on Saturday when the students - who hailed from Telangana - were at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta, and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari. A report said both of them were pursuing their masters at St. Louis University in Missouri.

Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao, in a tweet, said he has asked his team to assist the grieving families in getting back the mortal remains. "I have already asked my team @KTRoffice to assist the family in getting the mortal remains back asap," he wrote.

According to news agency PTI, which cited the police statement, the incident happened on Saturday noon when Kunta had gone swimming but as he failed to emerge, his friend Kelligari jumped into the lake to rescue him but failed to come back up too. Following a distress call at 2:20pm, rescue services recovered Kunta's body two hours after the incident, while Kelligari's was located later on Sunday, police said. Both were pronounced dead on the scene, police records said.

The two had been staying at the Airbnb whose manager said that he had called the emergency services after hearing cries for help. ”I called 911 and my daughter also called 911,” he said. “My brother jumped in the water and tried to save him but by the time he got to the kayak, they were already gone,” he was quoted as telling a local channel.

In another incident, a 20-year-old Indian student died after being struck and dragged by a truck in Canada. Reports said that Kartik Saini hailed from Haryana's Karnal and had come to Canada for studies in August last year. The incident reportedly took place at the intersection of Yonge Street and St Clair Avenue last week when the cyclist was hit and dragged by a pickup truck in midtown. Saini was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toronto Police said the investigation was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)