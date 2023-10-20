This Bengaluru restaurant serves Vada, Pongal and Dosa for 1, huge crowds flock

Breakfast is undoubtedly the favorite meal of Bengaluru people and the new food joints that serve authentic south Indian breakfast are mushrooming across the city. A breakfast joint called ‘Sendhoor Coffee’ located at Brookfield made an interesting announcement saying that Vada, Masala Dosa and Pongal will be served for just ₹1 and it saw huge crowds.

Bengaluru restaurant serves Vada, Pongal and Dosa for ₹ 1, huge crowds flock

According to the management, this was an inaugural offer by the breakfast joint as they recently opened a restaurant in east Bengaluru. As soon as the offer was announced, many food lovers mobbed into the restaurant to grab the offer. The restaurant even shared visuals of long queues during mornings and even in the evenings.

Speaking about the ₹1 offer, one of the owners said, “South Indian breakfast especially Dosa, Vada and Pongal are loved by not just south Indians but even north Indians. There is a huge craze for these food items, especially among techies who are new to the city. The offer is a part of our inaugural announcement and people are already loving it. It has now become a task for us to manage the crowd.” The offer stands available on October 19, 20 and 21.

The swelling crowds at breakfast places is a common affair in Bengaluru and few months ago the reported financials of the popular Rameshwaram cafe have shocked everyone. According to reports, Rameshwaram Café is making a whopping ₹4.5 crore monthly revenue by selling south Indian breakfast.

