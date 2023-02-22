“This could be my farewell speech in the assembly," tells BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM and BJP’s stalwart leader BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he will strive for the victory of the party in the state till his last breath. In an emotional speech at the assembly, the senior BJP leader said that it could be his farewell speech in the house.

Speaking at the assembly, Yediyurappa said, “If the god gives me strength, I will work for the BJP even in upcoming elections which is after five years. I have already said that I will not be contesting polls and I will always be grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the respect shown towards me. Till my last breath, my help for the party will always be there.”

Yediyurappa also said that this could be his last speech in the assembly. “In a way, this is my farewell speech as I might not come to the assembly once again. Many Congress leaders are considering quitting the party and moving to BJP in Karnataka. If they are confident about working for the victory of party, we invite them and together we can bring the party back to the power.”

BS Yediyurappa also refuted the speculations about BJP sidelining him ahead of assembly elections in the state. He said that nobody can stop the party from coming back to power. Karnataka assembly elections are likely to be held in April or May.

