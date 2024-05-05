Those who commit crimes need to be punished: Mallikarjun Kharge on HD Revanna's arrest

Hours after JD (S) leader HD Revanna was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that those who commit crimes need to be punished. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (HT Photo/Sourced)

"SIT is taking the action that needs to be taken. They are doing the work as per the law. Those people who commit crimes need to be punished," Kharge told ANI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read - “Blue-corner notice issued, Prajwal Revanna will be located soon”: Karnataka home minister

Janata Dal (Secular) party leader HD Revanna was taken into custody by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials in Karnataka on Saturday.

The arrest is related to a kidnapping case filed against him at the KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

Earlier, a special court for the People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of JD(S) leader HD Revanna and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged "obscene videos" case.

HD Revanna has been booked on a charge of kidnapping in connection with the 'obscene video' case.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly "abducted and sexually abused.

"In his complaint filed with KR Nagar police in Mysuru, the man said his mother worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's home for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily wage labourer.

The man later discovered a video allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.

He said that soon after the video was revealed, his mother went missing. He then filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna.

The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, also lists HD Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

The FIR has been filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(N), 506, 354A(1), 354(B), and 354(c) and also under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against the JD(S) leader.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged with Holenarasipura Town police.

The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, had sexually assaulted her.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged obscene video case against Prajwal Revanna. (ANI)