Three Karnataka residents killed in Pahalgam terror attack: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2025 02:29 PM IST

Calling it an attempt to destabilise peace, Joshi said the government is taking the matter seriously and will implement all necessary precautions.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed on Wednesday that three people from Karnataka were among those killed in the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Joshi, who spoke to news agency ANI, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has arranged an additional flight to Karnataka to support ongoing relief and repatriation efforts. “Three people from Karnataka have lost their lives in the attack. I spoke to the Civil Aviation Minister, and he has ensured that an extra flight has been made available for Karnataka,” Joshi said.

Calling it an attempt to destabilise peace and damage tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Joshi said the government is taking the matter seriously and will implement all necessary precautions. “This was a deliberate terrorist strike aimed at disrupting tourism. The government is committed to ensuring the safety of visitors and will take all steps required to prevent such incidents,” he added.

The terror attack, which took place on Monday, has led to heightened security measures and a wider investigation into the presence of foreign militants in the region.

(Also Read: 'Asked them not to go there': Mother of Pahalgam terror attack victim from Karnataka)

“Glaring security and intelligence failure”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the terror attack in Phalgam was a “glaring security and intelligence failure”.

According to various reports, at least 26 persons were shot down by terrorists in the valley on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The Minister demanded that the Centre should locate the terrorist outfits behind the incident and “neutralise them mercilessly”.

"What surprises me the most is the fact that we have a very strong military intelligence network in the country. They have done some very good job on many occasions. The moot question here is why the intelligence failure happened and how and from where the terrorists reached there," the Minister said according to PTI.

He said no terror attack of this scale had taken place after the Pulwama terror strike where 47 soldiers were killed in 2019.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Kannadigas in Pahalgam to remain calm, assures swift government support)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Three Karnataka residents killed in Pahalgam terror attack: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
