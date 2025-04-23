Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Kannadigas in Pahalgam to remain calm, assures swift government support

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for calm among Kannadigas currently in Jammu & Kashmir, following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. Emphasising the safety of the state’s residents as a top priority, he confirmed that Labour Minister Santosh Lad has been dispatched to the region to oversee rescue and coordination efforts. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote: “In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, I urge all Kannadigas in Jammu & Kashmir to remain calm. The Karnataka Government has swiftly deployed teams, and Minister Santosh Lad is present on the ground to assist. For any emergency, please dial 112 — our officers are working closely with J&K authorities to ensure your safety and provide immediate support. We are with you. Your well-being is our utmost priority.”

In a tragic turn of events, at least 26 people lost their lives in the attack, many of them tourists. Several others sustained injuries. Security has since been ramped up across the Kashmir Valley, especially around popular tourist hotspots.

Among the victims were two men from Karnataka — Bharath Bhushan from Mattikere in Bengaluru and Manjunath Rao, a realtor from Shivamogga. Bhushan had been vacationing in the region with his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son when he was fatally shot at close range. His wife and child, however, survived the attack. In a separate incident, Manjunath Rao was also killed while travelling with his family.

BJP MP from South Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, is also present in Kashmir and has been coordinating with local authorities to facilitate support and relief measures for those affected.

