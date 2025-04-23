'Fear losing my job': Biker releases video after road rage clash in Bengaluru with IAF officer

Vikas Kumar, a call centre employee arrested on Monday after a road rage incident involving Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, has alleged that the officer physically assaulted him and filed a false complaint. In a video statement released after securing bail, Vikas said the accusations made against him were fabricated and that he now faces the risk of losing his job.

Watch his statement here:

“He attacked me and filed a false complaint using the language issue as a pretext,” Vikas said. “I work in Bengaluru and speak five languages. His accusations are baseless.”

The incident unfolded on Old Madras Road, where Vikas claims his motorcycle was grazed by a multi-utility vehicle. When he stopped the vehicle to speak to the driver, Bose, who was in the passenger seat, allegedly stepped out and pushed his bike.

“I fell on the road. He told me he was with the Indian Air Force and warned me not to mess with him. Then he physically assaulted me,” Vikas said.

According to his statement, Bose also bit him, smashed his mobile phone when he tried to call a friend, took his bike key, and even attempted to strangle him.

IAF officer booked

A 40-year-old Indian Air Force officer has been booked on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt, following a counter-complaint filed by a call centre employee who was earlier arrested in the same road rage case, police said on Tuesday.

The officer, had earlier alleged in a video statement that he was attacked and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in the early hours of Monday.

Based on Bose’s initial complaint, the call centre employee, Vikas Kumar, was taken into custody. However, after being released on bail, Vikas filed a counter-complaint accusing the officer of assault.

Police have registered an FIR against Bose under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and are currently investigating both versions of the incident.

