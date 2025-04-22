Bengaluru road rage: Biker released on bail, IAF officer not named in FIR

Vikas Kumar, a 26-year-old call centre employee who was involved in a road rage incident with Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose in Bengaluru’s CV Raman Nagar, was released on station bail on Tuesday, The News Minute reported. The incident, which occurred a day earlier, has triggered outrage after CCTV footage contradicted claims made by the Air Force officer.(X)

While an FIR has been registered in the case, it notably does not name Wing Commander Bose as the accused. Instead, police booked an unnamed male driver of a Maruti Suzuki car under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109 (attempt to commit murder), Section 115(2) (causing hurt), Section 304 (snatching), Section 324 (mischief), and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the report further added.

Vikas Kumar has also been booked under Sections 115(2) and 116(h) (grievous hurt) of the BNS. According to the publication, his mother, Jyoti, who was present at Byappanahalli police station on the night of his arrest, said they initially chose not to file a complaint, hoping to de-escalate the situation.

The officer’s video, which surfaced soon after the altercation, showed him with blood on his face and neck, claiming he had been assaulted and targeted for being part of the defence establishment. He alleged that the biker became aggressive after noticing a DRDO sticker on their car and hurled abuses in Kannada.

However, CCTV footage reviewed later shows Shiladitya Bose punching Vikas Kumar multiple times, and smashing his phone to the ground. Onlookers can be seen attempting to pull the officer away, but he continued to strike the young man.

CM Siddaramaiah reacts

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has asked police officials to take action in accordance with law irrespective of Wing Commander or anyone else, in connection with a road-rage incident in the city involving an Airforce officer and a call centre employee.

Stating that both sides have given complaints, he made it clear that action would be taken in accordance with the law. "I have asked officials to take action in accordance with law, whoever it is. Whether Wing Commander or anyone else, I have directed action in accordance with law," Siddaramaiah said.

