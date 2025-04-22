‘Atrocities by migrants condemnable’: JD(S) reacts to Bengaluru road rage incident involving IAF officer Shiladitya Bose

The Janata Dal (Secular) has strongly condemned an alleged road rage incident in Bengaluru involving an Indian Air Force officer and urged the Karnataka government to take immediate action. The party further criticised what it described as a pattern of repeated attacks on locals by outsiders(x)

The incident reportedly took place in CV Raman Nagar, where Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose allegedly assaulted a local resident, Vinay Kumar, following a road altercation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the JD(S) accused Bose of brutally attacking the Kannadiga over a "trivial issue" and then falsely claiming it stemmed from a language dispute. “The atrocities committed by migrants from northern states are condemnable,” the party wrote on X.

"Honourable CM @siddaramaiah and Home Minister @DrParameshwara, we urge you to immediately arrest Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who carried out this murderous assault in public like a rowdy, and deliver justice to the Kannadiga victim," the party wrote.

The party further criticised what it described as a pattern of repeated attacks on locals by outsiders. “Those who earn their livelihood in Karnataka, and then assault Kannadigas, betraying the very home they live in, must be taught a stern lesson by the government,” the statement read.

Reiterating its position, the JD(S) said such incidents are intolerable and must not be allowed to continue on Karnataka soil.

IAF officer booked

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose has been booked for attempt to murder after CCTV footage emerged contradicting his initial claims and clearly showing him physically assaulting a biker. The incident occurred early on Monday morning, April 22, near the Tin Factory junction, while Bose and his wife were reportedly on their way to the airport.

The FIR was registered by the Byappanahalli Police based on a complaint filed by the victim, Vikas Kumar, who sustained injuries in the alleged assault.

Bose, who is currently in Kolkata, is expected to be summoned soon by the Bengaluru Police for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

