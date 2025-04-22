Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent assault of a Kannadiga resident in CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru, by Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected all reports of a Muslim quota(PTI)

The altercation, which reportedly began over a minor vehicle-related issue, escalated when Bose allegedly made derogatory remarks about Karnataka and its people on social media.

The Chief Minister, in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), said the remarks were “unwarranted and inflammatory,” and amounted to a disrespect of Karnataka’s inclusive and dignified culture.

“Kannadigas are proud of their mother tongue, but we are not parochial or intolerant. It is not in our culture to attack or abuse others over linguistic matters,” he said.

(Also Read: 'This is an online FIR': What ex-Karnataka DGP’s wife wrote in IPS officers' WhatsApp group before killing him)

Siddaramaiah emphasized Karnataka's long-standing tradition of embracing people from across the country, stating that the state has always treated outsiders with respect and accepted them as its own. “The inclusive spirit of this land is well documented in history,” he added.

He also criticized certain national media outlets for amplifying a "baseless accusation" made by an individual, which he said has caused “pain and anguish” to Kannadigas.

“It is deeply regrettable that some media houses, ignoring professional ethics, have irresponsibly tarnished the dignity of an entire state,” the statement read.

(Also Read: Bengaluru professor allegedly assaulted for asking men not to litter, FIR registered)

Urging citizens to remain calm, the Chief Minister appealed to Kannadigas not to succumb to provocation or emotion. “Let us uphold the law and maintain peace,” he said, adding that the government stands firmly for justice and dignity.

Siddaramaiah said he has directed the Commissioner of Police to take appropriate legal action against those involved, irrespective of their status or position. “The State Government is treating this matter with utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring justice for the victim,” he said.

(Also Read: ‘Atrocities by migrants condemnable’: JD(S) reacts to Bengaluru road rage incident involving IAF officer Shiladitya Bose)