'This is an online FIR': What ex-Karnataka DGP’s wife wrote in IPS officers' WhatsApp group before killing him

Hours before killing her husband, former Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Om Prakash, she sent out a chilling WhatsApp message to a group of IPS officers, pleading for help and alleging domestic violence, Times of India reported. Police personnel take wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash after her arrest in the Ex-DGP murder case, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

“This is a distress call from Pallavi Omprakash. An online FIR from me. Please take suo motu cognizance and action. My daughter and I have been under severe domestic violence at the hands of my husband Om Prakash, Ex-DGP Karnataka,” read the message from Pallavi, according to the publication.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the couple’s residence in HSR Layout. Pallavi, who had earlier raised allegations of abuse, is now accused of murdering her husband.

Investigators say she first shared the distress message with the IPS officers’ WhatsApp group, hoping for immediate action against the retired top cop, the report further added.

Arrest and investigation

Police have arrested Pallavi Om Prakash based on a complaint filed by her son, Kartikesh, who suspected the involvement of both his mother and sister in the killing, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

Officials confirmed that the case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru for further investigation.

"The investigating officer in the case has arrested Pallavi Om Prakash (64)," a senior police official said. She was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

When police brought Pallavi Om Prakash to the crime scene as part of the investigation, she briefly addressed reporters, saying that "domestic violence" had driven her to take the extreme step.

According to PTI, a heated argument preceded the murder. During the confrontation, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder into Om Prakash’s face. As he struggled to recover from the burning sensation, she reportedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times and killing him on the spot.

