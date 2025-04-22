Last video of Karnataka couple emerges before husband killed in Pahalgam terror attack

A video capturing the final moments of a Karnataka couple’s vacation has surfaced, just hours before tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where suspected terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists. Manjunath Rao (47), a resident of Vijayanagar in Shivamogga district, was killed in the attack while on a family trip with his wife.

Manjunath Rao (47), a resident of Vijayanagar in Shivamogga district, was killed in the attack while on a family trip with his wife Pallavi and their young son, Abhijaya. In the now-circulating video, the couple can be seen enjoying a peaceful boat ride, describing their experience in the picturesque Kashmir Valley.

Speaking to local news channels over the phone from a hospital in Pahalgam, Pallavi recounted the terrifying moments leading up to her husband's death. “My husband was shot dead by terrorists in front of our eyes,” she said. “I begged them to shoot me too, but they told me to stay alive and convey a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The attack took place in a crowded tourist area near Pahalgam on Tuesday, leaving multiple people feared dead and at least 20 injured, according to various media reports.

CM Siddaramaiah convenes emergency meeting

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the attack and expressed grief over the loss of life. “I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident,” he wrote on social media.

The Chief Minister said he had convened an emergency meeting with senior officials and had dispatched special teams to Jammu and Kashmir to assist affected families. He assured that the state government would provide full support to Manjunath Rao's family.

(With agency inputs)