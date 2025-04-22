‘I told them to shoot me too’: Karnataka woman recounts husband’s killing in Kashmir terror attack

A family vacation to Kashmir turned into a tragedy for a couple from Shivamogga, Karnataka, after businessman Manjunath Rao was gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. Security personnel stand guard as Injured tourists are being bought to a hospital after terrorists target tourists in J&K's Pahalgam, on Tuesday. (ANI Grab)

His wife Pallavi, who witnessed the horrifying moment, is still reeling from the trauma.

Speaking to Deccan Herald from a hospital bed in Pahalgam, Pallavi shared the moments that shattered her world. “We came to Kashmir on April 19 for a tour. It was such a beautiful place, and we were enjoying every bit of it,” she recalled. “My son felt hungry, so Manjunath went to buy him some snacks. That’s when we heard gunfire.”

At first, she assumed it was a security drill. “We thought maybe the police were conducting some kind of firing test. But then I saw my husband…lying in a pool of blood,” she said, her voice breaking. “People around us started screaming and running, ‘Bhago! Bhago!’ I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Pallavi said she confronted the terrorist. “I told them to shoot me too. One of them replied, ‘Modi ji ko batao (Go tell Modi).’ I don’t have words to describe this pain,” she said according to the publication.

The family resides in the Vijayanagar-Gopala area of Shivamogga, the report further added.

Karnataka CM responds

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had held an emergency meeting with senior state officials and dispatched multiple teams to Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate response efforts. The CM's response came after it was reported that Tourists from Karnataka had been injured in the attack.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials."

"I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. Following my directions, two teams, one of senior officers and another of police personnel, have been dispatched to J&K. An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route. We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected," he added.

(With agency inputs)

