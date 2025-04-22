Karnataka businessman killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

A businessman from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district was among those killed in a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, according to the victim’s family. Security personnel move towards the site after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam.(PTI)

According to news agency PTI, the deceased, Manjunath Rao, was visiting the popular tourist town when terrorists opened fire at a bustling meadow in the area. The attack shattered the peace of a regular afternoon as tourists and locals alike scattered in panic.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep grief over Rao’s death and said the state government would extend all necessary support to his family. “This is an unfortunate and condemnable act of violence,” the CM said in a statement.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the situation. A team from the Karnataka government has already been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir to assist with procedures and extend help to the victim's family.

Terrorist attack death toll

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, suspected militants opened fire on a group of tourists in the picturesque town of Pahalgam on Tuesday, leaving more than 12 feared dead, according to television reports.

The attack comes at a time when Kashmir has seen a surge in tourism, with thousands flocking to the Valley this summer amid a relative lull in militant violence. The sudden burst of gunfire in the otherwise serene tourist hotspot has sent shockwaves through the region and raised fresh concerns about security.

(With agency inputs)