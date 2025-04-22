Two Bengaluru institutions receive bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Two institutions, including a private engineering college in the city, received bomb threat emails which turned out to be hoaxes, police said on Tuesday. Police get hoax mail with threat to blow up Eknath Shinde’s car

Students and staff at RV College of Engineering and the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath were safely evacuated as precautionary checks were conducted throughout the premises this morning, they said.

After extensive searches, preliminary investigations confirmed that the emails were hoax threats and no explosive devices were found, a senior police officer said. In a complaint to Kengeri police station, RV College of Engineering stated, "We have received two emails from Rajput Sindaar (sindaarrajput@gmail.com) on April 21 at 9.13 pm and 9.31 pm stating "Bomb blast in your college" and "Save your students and principal life from bomb blast".

(Also Read: Karnataka businessman killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam)

"We got a call around 11 am. The threat emails were discovered by staff while going through routine communication on email. The threats were the RV College of Engineering and the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

As soon as we received calls, we dispatched bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units to the campuses," he said.

"Nothing suspicious was found. It turned out to be hoax threats and we have registered two separate cases in this regard. The matter is being investigated," he added.

Similar incident

In February, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received a bomb threat via email, raising security concerns as the Aero India 2025 event commenced in the city.

The email, sent from the address mahanteshs6699@proton.me, warned of a possible drone strike targeting incoming flights at airports in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala.

The sender demanded a response to a letter addressed to Basavaraj Bommai, former Karnataka Chief Minister and current Member of Parliament. The message read, "There will be a drone attack on landing flights in Bangalore, Chennai, or Kerala airport if I do not receive a response to my letter from Basavaraj Bommai."

(Also Read: ‘I told them to shoot me too’: Karnataka woman recounts husband’s killing in Kashmir terror attack)