In view of Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations on Friday, prohibitory orders have been imposed across Srirangapatna taluk in this district as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, police said.

Tipu Jayanti: Prohibitory orders imposed in Karnataka's Srirangapatna(PTI File Photo)

Section 144 of the CrPC which prohibits assembly of four or more persons has been clamped on the occasion like every year since it is a sensitive area, a senior police officer said.

The orders are in effect from 6 am to 11 pm during which there will be restrictions on processions, protests and rallies. Use of banners, buntings, loudspeakers, firecrackers and DJs have also been prohibited, the officer said.

Sloganeering and wearing t-shirts with any provocative images or slogans have also been restricted during this period, he said.

"To maintain peace, law and order, safety and to protect the lives of public and public property, prohibitory orders have been imposed as a precautionary measure. Usually, a large number of people from Mysuru and neighbouring taluks are also expected during Tipu Jayanti celebrations. So, precautionary measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident since it is also a sensitive area," the officer added.

The tomb of Tipu Sultan in Srirangapatna, where the 18th century ruler of the erstwhile Mysuru kingdom was buried, sees a steady stream of visitors during his birth anniversary every year.

