Toffees and biscuits for passengers in this Bengaluru autorickshaw

Amid slashing of auto rickshaw fares, the launch of the 'namma yatri' mobile app (by the auto rickshaw drivers' union in Bengaluru) and surprise police checks, one driver is gaining popularity for a different reason. A photograph of his vehicle - with snacks like biscuits and toffees for passengers - has gone viral and been widely praised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday a Twitter handle belonging to Uttam Kashyam wrote, "Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in Bengaluru. He kept Sanitisers, Banded, Biscuits. water Bottle and some coffee Bites chocolate for his travelers. He told me that customers are everything for him."

"Kudos to Rajesh. He made my Friday with his unconditional gesture."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also included were devotional books for passengers to read during the ride.

Impressed Twitter users responded with praise for Rajesh, and sought his details so that they could hire his auto. One person wrote, "Congrats Rajesh Avare... Let the public appreciate the honest Auto men with their name and Mobile number if they permit. This will help a lot and the public will be more than happy to engage them."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another said, "Unbelievable! Leave aside 3-wheelers, even the cabs of Ola, Uber, Meru, etc. don't have anything like this considering that they charge much more! Looks like not only an honest auto owner but also a very considerate one. Hope he's an inspiration for others."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON