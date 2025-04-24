Traffic snarls likely in Bengaluru as Chinnaswamy stadium hosts RCB vs RR IPL match

Cricket fever is set to take over central Bengaluru on Thursday evening, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals in a much-anticipated IPL 2025 showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With thousands of fans expected to pour into the area, traffic congestion and delays are likely across several key routes in and around the Central Business District (CBD). Traffic snarls expected around Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium ahead of RCB vs RR match. (PTI)

Though Bengaluru traffic police have not yet issued a formal advisory, authorities are anticipating a significant increase in vehicular movement and pedestrian activity before and after the match. Commuters heading towards the stadium or passing through the area may face bottlenecks, especially during evening hours.

Roads expected to witness heavy traffic include Queen’s Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupatunga Road.

Bengaluru metro will extend the operations

Public transport will also see a surge in usage, particularly after the match. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has stepped in to ease the movement of fans by extending metro services across the city. The last train from each of the four terminal stations—Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta, Silk Institute, and Madavara—will now depart at 12:30 am, giving spectators ample time to make their way home.

Additionally, the final service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic)—Bengaluru’s central transit hub—will leave at 1:15 am, connecting passengers to all corners of the city.

BMTC buses and local trains are also expected to be packed, especially near Cubbon Park Metro Station, which is the closest stop to the stadium.

Bengaluru traffic police advised commuters to use public transport, if they're planning to attend the match or travel through the CBD on Thursday.