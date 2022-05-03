Travel made faster from coast to Bengaluru from June 1

Travellers who frequent the coast from Bengaluru are in luck as the South Western Railway (SWR) has cut down the journey time of Kannur-Bengaluru Express by 20 minutes and Karwar-Bengaluru Express by 45 minutes from next month onwards.

The SWR was able to reduce the travel time for both the trains as the tracks between Hassan and Shravanabelagola were recently repaired under a track renewal program, after which trains running that route could amp up their speeds.

The Kannur-Bengaluru overnight express, which passes through Mangaluru Central and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. every day, will reach the city by 6:30 a.m. after June 1. Meanwhile, the Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express which would previously arrive at the KSR Bengaluru city railway station at 8 a.m., would reach the station by 7:15 a.m. after June 1.

However, a report on The Hindu clarified that there is no change in the arrival timings of both the trains at Mangaluru and Karwar. The Kannur-Bengaluru Express leaves Mangaluru Central at 8.10 p.m., while the Panchaganga Express leaves Karwar at 6 p.m. From June 1, the journey between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will take 10:20 hours and from Karwar to Bengaluru will take 13:15 hours.

Frequent track renewals would help avoid accidents and ensure safe travel for all passengers. Several trains were halted and delayed in Yeshvantpur on Saturday after a cargo train derailed due to a worn out track. Lines 3 to 7 were affected, while trains continued on their way without interruption on lines 1 and 2. And the tracks damaged due to the derailment were restored.