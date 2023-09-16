Two women dead as KSRTC bus reverses on them in Tumakuru

In a tragic incident, two women were killed in an accident when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus reversed on them at a bus stop in Tumakuru district. The incident occurred on Friday, according to police officials.

The deceased women's identities could not be ascertained by Hindustan Times immediately. However, police said that they were both natives of Mandya district's K Shettihalli and were headed to the Maha Lakshmi temple in the Goravanahalli area of Tumakuru.

"The two women who died in the incident were hit by the KSRTC bus driver while reversing the vehicle at the bus stop in Tumakuru. Several people were trying to board the bus when the accident took place," officials from the police department told news agency ANI.

The accused driver also could not be identified. He reportedly fled the scene after the accident and is yet to be traced by the cops, who have registered a case against him.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from ANI)