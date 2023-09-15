Six-year-old school girl, 30-year-old biker killed in mishaps in Bhiwandi

A six-year-old school girl and a 30-year-old biker was killed, and he pillion rider was injured in two separate incidents in Bhiwandi in the past two days, according to the police. HT Image

In the first incident reported on Wednesday afternoon, the school girl was mowed down by tempo in the Shantinagar area in Bhiwandi. The deceased has been identified as Aayara Bano Mohmmad Munnawar Ansari, 6, a Class I student of a Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation-run school in Bhiwandi.

Police sources said the girl left home and headed toward school to attend the school. Meanwhile, the tempo was headed to Bhiwandi from the Shantinagar area and the girl was crushed under the rear wheel of the tempo. The local residents pulled her out from under the wheel, and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission and later taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where the postmortem was conducted. The driver of the tempo was nabbed by a bystander and handed over to police. Further investigation is going on.

Shantinagar police booked a case under section 304(A), (Causing death by negligence).279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code

In the second incident on Tuesday evening, a 30-year-old biker died, and his friend riding pillion suffered injuries after a cement truck dashed near Shelar village in Bhiwandi taluka. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Thane rural police around 5.45 p.m. on Tuesday when the deceased Ranaram Patel, 30, and his injured friend Narsingram Chaudhary, were on their bike heading towards Ambernath from Aangaon village. Patel was riding the bike, while Chaudhary was riding pillion.

Bhiwandi Taluka police said that the truck was moving in the same direction and hit the bike from behind, which led to Patel coming under the rear wheel of the truck, while Chaudhary fell on the other side. Patel suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot. Both were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Ranvir Bais, Senior Police Inspector, Bhiwandi Taluka police station, said, “The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident and abandoned the vehicle. We booked a case under section 304(A) (death due to negligence), 279 (Rash driving),337,338 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 184,187 of the Motor Vehicle Act. We have launched a manhunt for the driver. Further investigation is on. “