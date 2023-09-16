UP roadways bus crash incident: Woman passenger, 50, dies during treatment

A 50-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries which she sustained during a bus crash incident at the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) on Thursday, police said. Police said that Devi, who had boarded the bus in Meerut, endured internal injuries and was initially admitted to a private hospital in Kavi Nagar. Subsequently, she was referred to a higher-level medical centre in Ghaziabad. (Representative Image)

The woman, identified as Santosh Devi was among the 20 passengers who suffered injuries when a UP-State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus they were travelling in crashed into barriers near Masuri and plunged into a pit approximately 15-20 feet deep.

Police said that Devi, who had boarded the bus in Meerut, endured internal injuries and was initially admitted to a private hospital in Kavi Nagar. Subsequently, she was referred to a higher-level medical centre in Ghaziabad.

“Devi suffered some internal injuries during the incident and died late Thursday night . Several passengers are under treatment while others have left after getting initial treatment,” said Dr Charan Singh, deputy chief medical officer.

According to state transport corporation officials, the bus driver, identified as Pradeep Kumar suffered a possible heart stroke while driving the bus and lost control.

However, Naresh Kumar, ACP (Masuri Circle), said that the initial investigation had not uncovered any evidence suggesting a heart stroke as the cause of the driver’s loss of control.

ACP said, “We will conduct a more detailed inquiry once he recovers. So far, no passenger has come forward to file a police complaint. The woman who passed away late Thursday night was originally from Bijnor.”

Meanwhile, transport officials said that the driver, who also sustained severe injuries, remains in the ICU at a private hospital. The conductor, too, suffered a leg fracture, they added.

Kesri Nandan Chaudhary, Regional Manager of UPSRTC, said, “We will seek more information regarding the incident once the bus driver recovers. It is likely that a medical condition led to the loss of control. We are also awaiting his medical reports.”

The bus, which departed from the Meerut depot, was carrying 42 passengers, and the incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed along the expressway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON