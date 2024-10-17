Union Minister Kumaraswamy accuses Karnataka govt of spreading lies regarding HMT, KIOCL

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the Karnataka government of spreading lies regarding Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) and Kudremukh Iron and Steel Company Limited (KIOCL). Union minister HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

He said he is ready for discussions with the state government, along with documents, on the two public sector undertakings but did not elaborate.

“The Congress government is spreading falsehoods regarding HMT and KIOCL. I am ready to discuss with the state government. If I am wrong, I will take responsibility," the Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

The Minister said the state government should not politicize the KIOCL issue. If there are problems, it should resolve them.

“I am working to preserve public sector enterprises in the state. I will write to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to convene a meeting where I will present my documents. If KIOCL is at fault, as the minister, I will take responsibility. Beyond that, it is inappropriate to politicise state interests,” he underlined.

Kumaraswamy flayed the Forest Minister for "constantly issuing misleading statements" to the media about both HMT and KIOCL, urging him to "first read the documents and understand the facts before speaking."

He also alleged that the "obstinacy" of the state government has rendered about 300 to 400 KIOCL workers jobless.