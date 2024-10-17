BJP MLA Yatnal faces non-bailable warrant for 'half Pakistan' remark on Karnataka minister’s wife

A Bengaluru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal after he failed to appear in connection with a case filed over his alleged remarks about Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.(HT File)

The case stems from Yatnal’s alleged comments on Tabassum Rao, in which he reportedly suggested there was "half Pakistan" in Dinesh Gundu Rao’s family, PTI reported.

In response, Tabassum Rao filed a petition against Yatnal and lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission against the BJP’s social media cell, accusing them of making derogatory remarks about her. Rao, who is not involved in politics, expressed her frustration over being targeted in political disputes.

She emphasised the importance of respecting women and denounced the communal undertones of the remarks, stating that political disagreements should not involve personal attacks on family members. The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 28.

₹ '1,000 crore remark' case

Another case has been registered by the police against Yatnal for his alleged statement that a great leader has set aside ₹1,000 crore to topple the Congress government in the state.

Based on a complaint by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary S Manohar, the High Grounds police registered a case under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is related to the maliciously or wantonly provoking others with the intent to incite a riot, PTI reported.

Yatnal had claimed in Davangere that a "great leader" of his party set aside a huge amount of money to topple the Congress government and become Chief Minister. He, however, did not reveal the name of the "great leader".

Responding to Yatnal, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar said that he was not aware of the people who have accumulated ₹1,000 crore to destabilise the state government.

(Also Read: Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal booked for ' ₹1,000 crore to topple Congress govt' remark)

(With PTI inputs)