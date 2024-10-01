Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal booked for ' 1,000 crore to topple Congress govt' remark

A case has been registered by the police against Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his alleged statement that a great leader has set aside ₹1,000 crore to topple the Congress government in the state. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (HT)

Based on a complaint by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary S Manohar, the High Grounds police registered a case under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is related to the maliciously or wantonly provoking others with the intent to incite a riot, PTI reported.

Yatnal had on Sunday claimed in Davangere that a "great leader" of his party set aside a huge amount of money to topple the Congress government and become Chief Minister. He, however, did not reveal the name of the "great leader".

"There are many Chief Minister aspirants in Karnataka who are looking to buy MLAs," he said. In a veiled jab at his rivals within the state BJP, Yatnal suggested that "some individuals may be preparing for an Operation (Lotus), likely backed by funds accumulated through corruption."

"However, attempts to establish a government through such an operation will not be accepted by the high command," he added, as reported by The Indian Express.

Responding to Yatnal, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar said that he was not aware of the people who have accumulated ₹1,000 crore to destabilise the state government.

Yatnal was caught in a controversy recently when he accused Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao of harbouring anti-national sentiments, saying, “More or less, half of Pakistan is in Gundurao’s house. Making statements against the country has become an addiction for Gundurao.”

Outraged by these remarks, Dinesh's wife Tabu Rao lodged a complaint at the Sanjay Nagar police station in Bengaluru on April 7.

