 Lithium deposits found in Karnataka's Mandya and Yadgiri districts, Minister Jitendra Singh announces | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Lithium deposits found in Karnataka's Mandya and Yadgiri districts, Minister Jitendra Singh announces

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 26, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Government of India and the Government of the Russian Federation have expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the field of the use of nuclear energy.

Lithium deposits have been found in the Mandya and Yadgiri districts of Karnataka, said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences in Rajya Sabha.

Lithium deposits found in Karnataka's Mandya and Yadgiri districts, Minister Jitendra Singh announces(REUTERS)


The minister stated in a written reply that the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, has found the presence of Lithium resources in the Mandya and Yadgiri districts, Karnataka.

He informed the house that AMD has established 1,600 tonnes (G3 stage) of Lithium resources in the Marlagalla area, Mandya district, and preliminary surveys and limited subsurface exploration have been carried out in the Yadgiri district to know about the deposits.

He also added that AMD is carrying out exploration for Lithium in the potential geological domains in parts of Korba District, Chhattisgarh. However, the major mica belts located in Rajasthan, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh and Pegmatite Belts in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka are the potential geological domains in the country for Lithium resources.

Singh shared that a preliminary survey carried out recently by AMD in Himachal Pradesh has led to the identification of surface uranium occurrence in Masanbal, Hamirpur district. He categorically mentioned that the Atomic Energy Commission has not conducted any study to establish an atomic energy plant in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the reply given by Singh in the upper house, the Department of Atomic Energy is taking note of the developments and recent trends worldwide in the field of small modular reactors. While the different technologies and designs of small modular reactors, as published by different countries and foreign-based vendors, are being studied for gathering technical details, no proposal to collaborate with foreign vendors/countries is under consideration at present.

He also shared that, at present, no private player has shown interest in producing a small modular reactor. However, a few private players have shown interest in deploying small reactors in their captive sites.

The minister also added that the Government of India and the Government of the Russian Federation have expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the field of the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, including cooperation in the field of Small Modular Reactors.

