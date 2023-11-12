Use only green crackers for this Deepavali: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's message

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah urged the people of Karnataka to use only green crackers for this Deepavali. He stressed that bursting green crackers can only tackle pollution and other fire accidents at the festival.

Use only green crackers for this Deepavali: Karnataka CM's message

In a video message to the people of the state, the chief minister said, “The air and sound pollution cause severe health hazards to those suffering from asthma, lung and heart diseases. Birds and animals undergo silent pain. Hence, I appeal to the citizens that they must use only green crackers.”

He also said that the state government has also permitted the sale of green crackers during this Deepavali. “The state government has given permission to use green crackers to check air and sound pollution, and fire accidents. Various chemicals used in the crackers lead to many health complications,” added Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka state government in its recent decision has directed officials to restrict the bursting of crackers between 8pm and 10pm only, on the day of the festival. This comes in the backdrop of a tragedy in Attibele recently, wherein as many as 17 people lost their lives when a cracker go-down caught fire.

Pollution control board officials in Karnataka came down hard on sellers of non-eco-friendly crackers and constituted a special task force to ensure thesale of only "green” ones.

The department of municipal administration directed authorities, civic agencies and corporations across the state to enforce the two-hour rule for bursting of crackers by prescribing to the guidelines issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which were in line with the Supreme Court (SC) directive.

