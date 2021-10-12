No respite for Bengaluru as IMD forecasts ‘very, very heavy rainfall’ till October 17

After heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday night, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “isolated heavy to very, very heavy rainfall” for the next five days over south interior Karnataka – where its capital city is located. Similar weather has been predicted for coastal Karnataka regions as well, while “isolated heavy rainfall” is very likely over north interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka is being triggered by a cyclonic circulation that currently lies over the east-central Arabian Sea. “It is very likely to persist during [the] next two days,” the IMD bulletin read. The weather department has already forecast heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Bengaluru for Tuesday, according to ANI.

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, has been witnessing heavy rain since Sunday afternoon, however, intensive rainfall on Monday night led to waterlogging outside the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as well. Soon, videos and images of people reaching the airport on tractors went viral on social media.

However, the chief operating officer of KIA Jayaraj Shanmugam told news agency ANI that there was “no tractor at the airport; it was outside at Begur junction.” “The amount of rainfall was unprecedented so waterlogging occurred. [The] staff is ensuring that no inconvenience occurs to anyone. We are putting additional pumps,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon that has already withdrawn from various parts of northwest India, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, and even eastern India, including Odisha, West Bengal, and Manipur, will “further withdraw” from some parts of Karnataka in the next two days. The IMB bulletin noted that conditions are presently favourable in the state for the withdrawal to take place.