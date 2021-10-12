Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru rain: Roads outside airport flooded, passengers take tractor rides to catch flights
Bengaluru rain: Roads outside airport flooded, passengers take tractor rides to catch flights

There were bizarre scenes at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Monday night.
Waterlogging outside Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (ANI)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 08:45 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Roads leading to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were waterlogged as heavy rain lashed the city throughout Monday. Taxis and private vehicles, on their way to the airport, were left stranded, while passengers, too, were unable to enter or leave the terminals. Left with no choice, people were forced to take tractor rides to reach the airport to catch their flights. Videos, showing tractors ferrying passengers, have gone viral on social media.

 

Meanwhile, in Konappana Agrahara limits of the IT hub, a man lost his life due to short circuit in a house that was flooded, police said. “There were two people inside, the second person managed to escape,” Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, Bengaluru City, said.

For Tuesday, the weather body has projected “heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorm” in Karnataka's capital city, news agency ANI reported.

 

 

Karnataka is likely to receive widespread rainfall over the next four days due to a cyclonic circulation over the east Arabian Sea and a trough passing in between. Showers in Bengaluru are expected to be moderate to heavy. The rainfall is not expected to affect north interior parts of the state though a warning has been issued for the rest of the state.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
