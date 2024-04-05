Video: Bengaluru biker's miraculous escape from bull who threw him under truck

In a bizarre incident, a bull charged at and attacked a biker in Bengaluru, throwing him under an oncoming truck, but thankfully, the man had a narrow escape as the truck driver pushed down the brakes right in time. A video of the incident is making rounds on social media sites. The bull continues to run erratically after knocking down the biker.

The incident occurred near the Mahalakshmi Layout Swimming Pool Junction, according to a social media user. The bull, dressed up for performances, is seen walking with a woman who is escorting it, when it pounces on a biker unexpectedly, leaving passers-by shocked.

The impact of the bull's hit threw the man under the wheels of a truck coming from the opposite direction, but the wheels stopped only a couple feet short of the man's head, thanks to driver's presence of mind.

After knocking down the biker, the bull is seen running away from the spot, while the man gets himself off the ground.

“A woman was escorting the bull when in an unexplainable change in mood, the bull charged at a person in a 2-wheeler driving in the opposite direction. It continued running in a random fashion after having collided with the biker. The impact of the collision flung the bike driver near the wheels of a Canter Truck," said a user on micro-blogging site ‘X’, previously twitter, while sharing the CCTV footage of the incident.

"The Canter Truck driver showed a great level of spatial awareness and applied the brakes hence saving the life of the person on the bike,” The post added.