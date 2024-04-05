 43-yr-old Bengaluru woman gets duped of ₹86,000 while booking tickets for IPL: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
43-yr-old Bengaluru woman gets duped of 86,000 while booking tickets for IPL: Report

ByYamini C S
Apr 05, 2024 11:12 AM IST

The woman wanted to book around 20 tickets for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match that was scheduled last week.

A 43-year-old woman from Bengaluru fell prey to a scam, losing more than 86,000 while trying to book tickets for an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. The woman wanted to book around 20 tickets for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match that was scheduled last week.

The Bengaluru woman opted to book tickets for the RCB vs KKR IPL match from a Facebook page called “IPL Cricket Ticket”.(IPL)

She opted to book them from a Facebook page, and is said to have transferred thousands of rupees in a series of transactions to the scammer before realising she was not going to get the tickets after all, a report said.

The woman, identity unknown, approached the police shortly after the ordeal, who registered a complaint under two sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), relating to cheating by personation and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property.

Here's how it went down:

The woman called a number that was listed on a Facebook page called “IPL Cricket Ticket”. The scammer on the other end claimed to sell IPL tickets and asked her to transfer an advance booking amount of 8,000, which she did.

The man then asked her for another 11,000, which she again sent to his account. He then asked her to transfer another 8,000 to a different account, which had the name ‘Abdul Kalam’ under it. Suspecting no foul play, the woman obliged again.

After these three transactions, the scammer further requested amounts of 14,999 and 21,000 to be sent separately. While the woman sent the 14,999, she hesitated before transferring the 21,000 and asked him for the tickets, or that he refund the amounts sent.

Citing a technical glitch, the man told her he had not received the payment, and assured her that he would refund her money afterwards.

After this, the scammer requested an extra 16,000, which the woman denied and asked for the tickets, or a refund. To this, he said she would not get the tickets if she did not make the payment. Realising that she had been duped, the woman warned him that she would go to the police if her money was not sent back.

Undeterred, the man told her to “go ahead and file a complaint” and hung up the phone on her. The woman lodged a complaint with the police the day after the incident.

