Cybercrime: Two held for duping city woman of 20 lakh

Gurugram: Two cyber criminals were arrested for their alleged involvement in cheating a woman of ₹20 lakh by impersonating Mumbai police officials and trapping her in a parcel fraud, the police said on Wednesday. Two cyber criminals were arrested for their alleged involvement in cheating a woman of ₹ 20 lakh by impersonating Mumbai police officials. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the arrested suspects as Ashutosh alias Rohit of Manana and Mohit of Parbatsar, both hailing from Nagaur district of Rajasthan. They said the duo was arrested from the city on Sunday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, the victim had submitted a complaint at the Cybercrime police station (Manesar) on March 23, alleging that a man had rung her up and made her talk to a senior officer of the Mumbai Police who had said that she had a FedEx parcel in her name containing contraband and other prohibited items. The suspects later extorted ₹20 lakh from her pointing out that they were not arresting her.

Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police (cybercrime), said in the course of the investigation, it surfaced that the money taken from the woman was transferred into a bank account opened in the name of Ashutosh. “He had used a forged Aadhaar card to open it and had given access of the account to his associate Mohit,” the DCP said.

Jain said that Mohit in turn supplied the kits and access of these accounts to the cybercrime gang which had duped hundreds of victims from across the country of large amounts of money. “Ashutosh and Mohit were getting commissions against the accounts and the money transacted in them,” he said.

Besides, the duo also received two percent of the amount extorted from the victims as commission which was deposited into the bank accounts opened by them.

Investigators said that the suspects were operating at least 38 bank accounts for the gang and an equal number of debit cards, 30 cheque books, eight mobile phones with SIM cards, a passport and one fake Aadhaar and PAN card were seized from them.

According to the police, separate teams are carrying out raids at multiple locations outside Haryana on the basis of the information provided by the duo to arrest more suspects involved in the racket. The suspects are on a three-day police remand for detailed interrogation and will be produced in court on Thursday.