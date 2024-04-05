Preity Zinta strikes a pose with Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill after PKBS wins against GT in IPL match. See pic

Preity Zinta came to support her team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL match on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. The actor posed with Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan after her team won. Videos and pictures of them posing together are being widely shared on social media. Also read: Fans want a Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta reunion after their IPL appearances Preity Zinta with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill on Thursday.

Preity Zinta smile big as PKBS wins

PBKS owner, Preity Zinta, cheered for her team on Thursday and after the match, she went to the ground to meet the players from both teams. A picture showed the actor alongside the captains of the teams, Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) and Shubman Gill (GT). The actor wore a red, white and black top with black pants for the match.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Many fans reacted to Preity's latest pictures with Shikhar and Shubman. One tweeted, "Preity Zinta with both captains Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill after the match. A lovely picture!" Another wrote, "Punjab Kings won the match means Preity Zinta is happy (heart emoji)."

Latest project

On the work front, Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film Lahore 1947. It is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the collaboration of Sunny, Rajkumar, and Aamir Khan.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and Farz, among others.

"After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Rajkumar Santoshi recently said in a statement about the film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place