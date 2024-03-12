The Hero Love Story of a Spy producer Dhirajlal Shah dies in Mumbai hospital

Dhirajlal Shah, who produced many Bollywood films, died early on Monday morning. As per a Times of India report, Dhirajlal's brother Hasmukh confirmed that he had been undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Dhirajlal Shah produced many films.

Quoting Hasmukh, the report said, "He had Covid, post that he developed an issue with his lungs. His health deteriorated in the last 20 days and we had to admit him to the ICU. His kidney and heart were affected, which resulted in multi-organ failure.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Anil Sharma said, as reported by Times of India, “He was not only a good producer but a very lovely soul. He had created a video world which was revolutionary in a way. We will miss him.” Producer Harish Sughand said that Dhirajlal "bought the video rights of Shahenshah after which his life changed and he became the video king. He had the rights of almost all films".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Film TV Producers Council shared a photo of Dhirajlal. It captioned the post, "Deeply Saddening News Owner of Apna Cinema & Time Video Mr Dhirajlal Nanji Shah Ji has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Dhirajlal produced Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra. Shah was also one of the producers of Krishna (1996). The film starred Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. He also produced Gambler (1995), starring Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Aditya Pancholi. He also produced Vijaypath (1994), starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Danny Denzongpa.

He is survived by his wife, Manju Dhiraj Shah, two daughters--Shital Punit Goel and Sapna Dhiraj Shah, son--Jimit Shah and daughter-in-law--Poonam Shah.