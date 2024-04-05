IPL 2024 points table updated after GT vs PBKS match: Shashank takes Punjab Kings to fifth, Gujarat Titans fall to sixth

IPL 2024 points table updated: Punjab Kings bounced back to winning ways with a three-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Thursday in Ahmedabad. The win saw PBKS climb from seventh to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table, with four points in four matches, packed with two wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, GT fell from fifth to sixth place in the standings, with four points in four matches, but a lower net run rate than Punjab. Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh (2R) and Harpreet Brar (L) celebrate their win.(AFP)

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy top spot in the IPL 2024 points table, with six points in three matches and are unbeaten. KKR are the only remaining unbeaten team this season, alongwith Rajasthan Royals, who are second with six points, but a lower net run rate than Kolkata. Chennai Super Kings are third in the standings with four points in three matches, and are followed by Lucknow Super Giants in fourth position.

PBKS are fifth, GT are sixth in the standings. The teams from third to sixth in the standings have the same amount of points, with net run rate being the decider. Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh in the standings with two points in three matches, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (2) and Delhi Capitals (2) in eighth and ninth positions respectively. Meanwhile, winless Mumbai Indians are bottom of the table.

Chasing 200 on Thursday, PBKS reached 200/7 in 19.5 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 29 balls by Shashank Singh. Shashank also smacked six fours and four sixes during his knock. For GT's bowling department, Noor Ahmad took two wickets.

Initially, GT posted 199/4 in 20 overs as Shubman Gill hammered an unbeaten knock of 89 runs off 48 deliveries, including six fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for PBKS.

Speaking after the match, Player of the Match Shashank said, "Still trying to sink in, I vision these things but turning it into reality feels great. I play cricketing shots, I bat at No. 7 but today I batted at No. 5. The bounce was very good, 200 scored by both teams so the wicket was fantastic. They are the legends of cricket, I don't see the names, I react to the ball and play my shots accordingly. Couldn't get much matches before, last to last year for SRH but the management, the coaching staff here has really backed me and I was very confident."