Two-year-old rescued after falling into borewell in Karnataka after 18-hour-long operation: Report

The two-year-old boy, who had fallen into an open borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura district while playing has successfully been rescued, reports said. The child was stuck in the 16 feet deep borewell for more than 18 hours.

Authorities rushed to the spot to assess the situation, and supplied oxygen to the toddler through a pipeline while carrying out the rescue operation. The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Indi taluk's Lachayan village.

Rescue personnel could see the boy throughout the operation through a camera that was dropped into the borewell. The boy had fallen into the pit head first, and officials dug a parallel pit - about 21 feet deep - to rescue him, news agency PTI reported.

A medical team, that was stationed near the incident site, is expected to assess the child for injuries and trauma. His exact condition is not yet known. "We could see movement of his leg through the camera," A senior police officer had said earlier.

Officials from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel are also at the scene. Heavy police force has also been deployed to contain the crowd gathered at the spot.

The borewell was dug on Tuesday by the child's grandfather in a bid to gain access to water for irrigation purposes. The incident came to light when a passer-by heard the cry of the child and immediately informed the family.