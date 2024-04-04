 Two-year-old rescued after falling into borewell in Karnataka after 18-hour-long operation: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Two-year-old rescued after falling into borewell in Karnataka after 18-hour-long operation: Report

ByYamini C S
Apr 04, 2024 01:18 PM IST

The two-year-old boy, who had fallen into an open borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Wednesday has successfully been rescued.

The two-year-old boy, who had fallen into an open borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura district while playing has successfully been rescued, reports said. The child was stuck in the 16 feet deep borewell for more than 18 hours.

Rescue personnel could see the boy throughout the operation through a camera that was dropped into the borewell. (HT)
Rescue personnel could see the boy throughout the operation through a camera that was dropped into the borewell. (HT)

Authorities rushed to the spot to assess the situation, and supplied oxygen to the toddler through a pipeline while carrying out the rescue operation. The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Indi taluk's Lachayan village.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: 2-year-old falls into 16-ft-deep borewell, rescue mission on

Rescue personnel could see the boy throughout the operation through a camera that was dropped into the borewell. The boy had fallen into the pit head first, and officials dug a parallel pit - about 21 feet deep - to rescue him, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ | Man slits his own throat in front of chief justice in Karnataka high court

A medical team, that was stationed near the incident site, is expected to assess the child for injuries and trauma. His exact condition is not yet known. "We could see movement of his leg through the camera," A senior police officer had said earlier.

Officials from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel are also at the scene. Heavy police force has also been deployed to contain the crowd gathered at the spot.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: 4 arrested for cheating woman of 4.10 crore with fake govt job offer

The borewell was dug on Tuesday by the child's grandfather in a bid to gain access to water for irrigation purposes. The incident came to light when a passer-by heard the cry of the child and immediately informed the family.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Two-year-old rescued after falling into borewell in Karnataka after 18-hour-long operation: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On